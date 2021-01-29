The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Catalan Pro-Independence Leaders Released From Prison

A few days before the regional elections, eight Catalan political prisoners who were convicted of sedition were released from prison on Friday.

The Catalan executive branch granted them a "semi-freedom" regime, which requires them to sleep in jail from Monday to Thursday.

This decision, however, could be challenged by the Prosecutor's Office, which may request that the Catalan politicians be returned to prison until the Supreme Court makes a final decision.

Meanwhile, the pro-independence activists maintain their right to political participation and will be able to take part in proselytizing activities before the February 14 elections.

The released political prisoners are former Vice President Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sanchez, Jordi Cuixart, and former advisors Jordi Turull, Joaquim Forn, Raul Romeva, Josep Rull, and Dolos Bassa. However, the legal situation of Carme Forcadell, the former President of the Catalan Parliament, is pending resolution.

In October 2019, these nine politicians were sentenced to prison terms of up to 13 years for their participation in the 2017 referendum in favor of Catalonia's separation from Spain.

In charging them with sedition, authorities also considered they also participated in a declaration of independence made from the Parliament.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Catalan-Pro-Independence-Leaders-Released-From-Prison-20210129-0006.html

