Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 14:20 Hits: 4

Japanese lawmakers are debating whether companies should offer their staff the option of a regular three-day weekend, hoping that more relaxed workers will be less at risk of "karoshi," or death by overwork.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-mulls-four-day-working-week-amid-covid-pandemic/a-56384335?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf