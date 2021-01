Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 17:29 Hits: 8

A series of videos from Kazakhstan have gone viral since early January. They purport to show animals who have frozen to death while walking in the snow. But there is nothing authentic about these videos, which veterinarians say are staged.

