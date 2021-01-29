The Central African Republic's capital is on edge with mounting insecurity and food shortages

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 16:35 Hits: 8

People living in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, are facing growing insecurity as clashes between the army and rebel groups have continued in the five weeks following the presidential election. A ban on motorcycle taxis has caused chaos in the transportation sector and the price of food and other basic goods have skyrocketed after rebels cut off the main supply road with Cameroon. Our Observers say they are exhausted by these struggles, but appreciate the solidarity among residents.

