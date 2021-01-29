Colombia's fragile peace

Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 17:16 Hits: 7

At the end of 2016, after bitter negotiations and a lost referendum, the Colombian government and the FARC rebels signed a historic peace agreement. But four years later, the cycle of violence in Colombia has not stopped. The country continues to face attacks on civilians, as well as assassinations of local leaders and demobilised guerrilla fighters. Our reporters went to meet FARC veterans who have rebuilt their lives and turned the page on war, only too aware that the current peace is uncertain and fragile.

