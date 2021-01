Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 19:53 Hits: 8

PARIS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, France has lost 75,620 people to the virus, the seventh highest death toll in the world, with 820 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours alone, the country's health authority said on Friday. Read full story

