Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 11:11 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian retail investors joined forces on social media and pushed up stocks of under-pressure rubber glove makers on Friday (Jan 29), taking inspiration from the recent GameStop trading phenomenon in the US. Shares of the US video game shop chain surged from less than US$20 to a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/gamestop-wall-street-malaysia-glove-stocks-top-glove-bursabets-14069986