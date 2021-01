Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 13:10 Hits: 3

Biogen Inc and partner Eisai Co Ltd said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the review period for their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment by three months.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-fda-extends-review-period-for-biogen-s-alzheimer-s-drug-14070666