Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 20:20 Hits: 9

The U.S. Department of Labor office that enforces workplace safety laws on Friday encouraged employers to take additional steps to protect workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after unions and Democrats criticized the agency's response under former President Donald Trump.

