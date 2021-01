Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 18:34 Hits: 7

In Cambodia, a shift in attitude appears to be taking place as a national campaign tries to combat violence against women. But advocates for gender equality remain skeptical and want to see deeper commitment from the government.

