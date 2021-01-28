Navalny: 'We Will Never Allow Our Country To Be Stolen From Us'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 14:53 Hits: 2

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny made a statement via video link during a Moscow region court hearing on January 28, but his appeal of his 30-day detention was rejected. Navalny is being held for allegedly violating the terms of a suspended sentence on a years-old conviction that is widely seen as politically motivated. Navalny accused Russian authorities of "lawlessness" intended to frighten him and others just days ahead of nationwide anti-government protests.

