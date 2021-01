Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 10:45 Hits: 5

Lawyers for Viktar Babaryka, a Belarusian banker once seen as a potential challenger to Alyaksandr Lukashenka but who was prevented from running in the presidential election and jailed, say his case will be heard directly by the Supreme Court, a move that takes away any chance of appeal.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-supreme-court-to-hear-babaryka-case-removing-chance-to-appeal/31075858.html