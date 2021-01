Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 11:06 Hits: 5

Tajik journalist Daler Sharifov, who was sentenced to one year in prison in a case media watchdogs labelled "absurd," has been released after serving his time.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajik-journalist-convicted-in-absurd-extremism-case-released-from-prison/31075882.html