Political wars will only worsen as the GOP fights to survive: report

The post-Trump era of America has begun but the threat of Trumpism remains a serious problem across the United States. A new editorial published by Axios highlights how the main political grievances within the Republican Party could ultimately shape how their party moves forward.

With growing concerns about "big government, big media, and big business," Republicans fear their party is next on the growing list of canceled cultures being censored. In response to that, they will likely become more radicalized. According to Fox News' Tucker Carlson, loyal Trump supporters believe the "combined forces of global power have turned on them and are cracking down hard — hilariously, in the name of democracy."

Carlson noted that the initiative is "not a sustainable moment." He added, "Something will break."

Conservative editor Ben Shapiro also weighed in with sentiments similar to Carlson's. He emphasized that the perspective "is widespread, and it grows more dominant with every NYT columnist calling for a social media crackdown, every WaPo columnist lumping in mainstream conservatives with Capitol rioters, every corporation mirroring woke priorities."

The publication also explained the importance of this sentiment as Republicans are left grappling with what they believe is a new reality of an America that exists without Trump.

The post-Trump GOP, especially its most powerful media platforms, paint the new reality as an existential threat. This means political attacks are seen — or characterized — as assaults on their very being.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) devout Trump supporter traveled to Wyoming to campaign against House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney who voted in favor of impeaching disgraced former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Although she did vote to uphold the U.S. Constitution, Gaetz painted a relatively different picture as he spoke to a crowd of more than 1,000 Republicans.

"Washington, D.C., mythologizes the establishment power brokers like Liz Cheney," Gaetz said during the rally on Thursday. "But there are more of us than there are of them."

The problems the Republican Parry currently face could also lead to a split within the party.

