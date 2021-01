Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 11:20 Hits: 5

China on Friday executed a former top banker accused of taking $260 million worth of bribes, other forms of corruption and bigamy, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210129-china-executes-ex-banker-lai-xiaomin-in-corruption-bigamy-case