Resistance in the kitchen: French restaurateurs strap on aprons in defiance of Covid-19 closures

Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

Ever since France’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions were put in place last March, leading to the temporary – and in some cases permanent – closure of the country’s restaurants, a resistance movement has quietly been brewing in French kitchens. On Wednesday, one restaurateur made the fight public by opening his doors for lunch, in open defiance of the ban. Others say they plan to strap their aprons back on, too.

