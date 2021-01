Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 12:18 Hits: 5

BUCHAREST: A fire broke out early on Friday (Jan 29) in Romania's main hospital for COVID-19 patients, killing five of them in the second such incident in three months. Emergency responders found three dead patients at the Matei Bals hospital in the capital Bucharest, and could not resuscitate a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-5-patients-die-romania-hospital-fire-bucharest-14070334