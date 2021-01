Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 12:22 Hits: 5

AMSTERDAM: Personal information of a large number of people who participated in the Netherlands' COVID-19 track-and-trace programme has been leaked, the Dutch health authorities (GGD) said on Friday (Jan 29). The GGD confirmed a media report that data had been stolen and apologised for what it ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-dutch-personal-data-stolen-track-and-trace-programme-14070570