Published on Friday, 29 January 2021

President Joe Biden plans to review the US-Taliban deal, which was signed by his predecessor, Donald Trump. It is a wise decision, as the agreement gives an unfair advantage to the militant group, says DW's Shamil Shams.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-why-joe-biden-needs-to-revise-the-us-taliban-deal/a-56375189?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf