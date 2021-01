Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

Mobile phone users required to register new numbers under real identities in proposed overhaul of SIM-card rules. Ministers say reform is needed to tackle serious and organised crime. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/29/hong-kong-proposes-mandatory-registration-of-all-new-mobile-phone-numbers-to-tackle-organised-crime