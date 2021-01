Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 08:25 Hits: 7

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal's Supreme Court has issued two contempt of court notices to caretaker Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, demanding he explain why he mocked lawyers challenging his decision to dissolve parliament and call early polls. Read full story

