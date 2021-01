Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 05:07 Hits: 7

Portugal extended a nationwide lockdown until mid-February and announced curbs on international travel on Thursday, as Prime Minister Antonio Costa accepted blame for the world’s worst coronavirus surge, with hospitals on the verge of being overrun.

