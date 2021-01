Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 07:12 Hits: 8

Eight high-ranking members of Colombia's now-defunct FARC guerilla movement, including serving politicians, are being charged with war crimes for kidnapping more than 21,000 people during a decades-long civil conflict, a court said Thursday.

