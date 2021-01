Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 07:06 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. is prepared to prosecute in the United States the man acquitted by Pakistan's top court of the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Read full story

