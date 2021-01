Category: World Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 07:16 Hits: 8

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union's contract with AstraZeneca for its COVID-19 vaccine contains binding orders, EU Commision head Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, as the bloc continues to press the drugmaker to deliver supplies as promised. Read full story

