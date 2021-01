Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 12:08 Hits: 2

About those wooly mittens that US Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration, sparking endless quirky memes across social media? They've helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in Sanders' home state of Vermont, the independent senator announced Wednesday.

