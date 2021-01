Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 18:33 Hits: 6

Amid risks of a push back from a population wearied by successive restrictions, the French government is mulling tougher anti-Covid curbs – including a third lockdown – after conceding a nightly curfew was failing to suppress the spread of the virus.

