The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Share the Technology: Experts Say We Must End Big Pharma Monopoly on COVID Vaccine Supply Price

Category: World Hits: 0

Seg2 globalvaccine 1

As rich countries race to roll out their vaccination programs, leaders in the Global South and global health advocates are increasingly decrying vaccine hoarding that has pushed poorer countries to the back of the line during the pandemic. Some rich countries have secured enough COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate their populations several times over, while poorer countries struggle to secure enough doses, almost certainly prolonging the pandemic by months or even years. Public health policy expert Dr. Mohga Kamal-Yanni says an obvious way to address the issue is to share technology so more companies in more countries can produce the vaccines. “There is a supply issue,” she says. “We’re in a pandemic. We need to vaccinate a big percentage of the population globally if we want to be safe.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/1/28/coronavirus_vaccine_hoarding_mohga_kamal_yanni

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version