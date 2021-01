Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 09:18 Hits: 10

Sadyr Japarov, in jail on hostage-taking charge just three months ago, has been sworn in as Kyrgyzstan's president after his landslide election victory earlier this month.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/completing-transformation-from-prisoner-to-kyrgyz-president-japarov-sworn-in/31073787.html