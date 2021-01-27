US: Biden Plans to Vaccinate 300 Million People By Late Summer

Category: World Hits: 3
Biden plans to increase the supply of vaccines to states and buy 200 million vaccines and give states more lead time to implement their vaccination plans.
The U.S. president said on Tuesday afternoon, “this will be enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer,” later adding “end of summer, beginning of the fall,” in a briefing at the White House.
The administration's immediate plan is to speed up the distribution of vaccines to deliver 1.4 million shots a day and 10 million doses over the course of the next three weeks, part of the White House's earlier-started ambition to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days.
According to Biden, “This will be one of the most difficult operational challenges we’ve ever undertaken,” adding, “Help is on the way."
Biden added: “When we arrived, the vaccine program was in worse shape than we expected or anticipated," continuing by saying that, "until now, we’ve had to guess how much vaccine to expect for the next week, and that’s what the [state] governors had to do. This is unacceptable.”
