Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 10:02 Hits: 3

Police have arrested nine young people over the vicious beating of a teenage boy that was caught on video and went viral, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210128-french-police-arrest-nine-over-15-year-old-boy-s-brutal-gang-beating-in-paris