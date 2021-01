Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 10:43 Hits: 4

A team of experts from the World Health Organization left quarantine in Wuhan on Thursday to begin a heavily scrutinised probe into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, after Washington urged a "robust and clear" investigation.

