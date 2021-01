Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 09:37 Hits: 2

Rich-country governments, desperate to revive their economies, are pursuing vaccine nationalism and turning their backs on the developing world. But a healthy, peaceful, and prosperous Africa is in their interests, too, and can be achieved by implementing the vision and policies needed to boost the continent’s global standing and economic prospects.

