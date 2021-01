Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 07:35 Hits: 5

Transparency International says that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted "widespread corruption" in countries across Eastern Europe and Central Asia, where it says "corrupt and authoritarian" leaders have reduced oversight of government spending and curtailed civil liberties.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/widespread-corruption-impacted-covid-19-responses-in-eastern-europe-central-asia/31073618.html