Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 02:36 Hits: 4

Nepal kicked off on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with over 1 million doses of India's AstraZeneca vaccines.

The authorities announced that health workers working in the frontline would be prioritized as the Ministry of Health seeks to vaccinate 430,000 people during this week.

"Inauguration program of vaccination campaign against Kovid-19."

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the COVID-19 vaccination during a virtual event broadcasted from 11 hospitals across the capital.

Nepal plans to buy 4 million of the AztraSeneca vaccines for the second phase of the campaign. Although cases have dropped to less than 4.000, there were reported 2000 fatalities this week.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | #China kicks off vaccination campaing to test 2 million people in 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/19XljTdxoN January 24, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Nepal-Starts-COVID-19-Vaccination-20210127-0023.html