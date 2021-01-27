South African government hopes to vaccinate 40 million people this year

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 22:18 Hits: 1

South Africa has still not managed to kick off a vaccination campaign even as there are concerns that the official death rate from the pandemic may be vastly underestimated. In DR Congo, the parliament votes out the prime minister in a motion of no-confidence. The move is a victory for president Felix Tshisekedi as he tries to step out of the shadow of his predecessor Joseph Kabila. And finally we take you to a Gabonese mining town that sits above an estimated quarter of global reserves of manganese but is struggling with glaring inequality.

