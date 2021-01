Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 03:30 Hits: 5

Poland's divisive new abortion law, which effectively outlaws the practice, went into effect late on Wednesday. Protests erupted across the country overnight with more expected in the coming days.

