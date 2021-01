Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 06:23 Hits: 5

The United Nations refugee agency has warned that the idea of asylum is under attack in Europe, with refugee pushbacks at external borders increasingly common.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-voices-concern-over-refugee-treatment-at-eu-borders/a-56366712?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf