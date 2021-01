Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 08:25 Hits: 5

Judges from Pakistan's top court have upheld the acquittal of a suspect accused of involvement with the murder of reporter Daniel Pearl in 2002.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pakistan-orders-release-of-man-convicted-of-daniel-pearl-murder/a-56367080?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf