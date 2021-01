Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 03:16 Hits: 5

DR Congo lawmakers on Wednesday approved a motion to force out Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, handing President Felix Tshisekedi a key victory in his bid to sideline allies of his predecessor.

