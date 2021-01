Category: World Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 07:46 Hits: 5

SANAA/TAIZ, Yemen (Reuters) - Ten years after joining an uprising in Yemen against autocratic rule and an economy in shambles, the same activists find themselves on opposite sides of a war that has pushed the country to the brink of famine with dim prospects for peace. Read full story

