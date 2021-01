Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 20:10 Hits: 2

A controversial Polish court ruling that imposes a near-total ban on abortion will come into force on Wednesday (Jan 27), the country's right-wing government said, in an announcement that triggered protests.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/poland-to-implement-near-total-ban-on-abortion-14056182