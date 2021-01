Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 22:02 Hits: 2

Teachers who showed up at the Capitol on Jan. 6 are facing complaints at home from parents who question their judgment and neutrality.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2021/0127/Teaching-the-Capitol-riot-is-tricky.-Especially-if-the-teacher-was-there?icid=rss