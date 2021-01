Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:39 Hits: 0

Russian police raided homes and offices belonging to Alexei Navalny and his anti-corruption outfit. Navalny was arrested on January 17, and mass protests calling for his release led to 4,000 arrests on the weekend.

