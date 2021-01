Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:42 Hits: 0

The pro-democracy protest movement shaking up politics in Thailand has been interrupted by a COVID outbreak. With public attention turned elsewhere, widespread crackdowns on protesters continue behind the scenes.

