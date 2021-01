Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:47 Hits: 3

People in Poland long appeared hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Then they saw celebrities and politicians scandalously jump the line for the jab. Now there's not enough vaccine to go around.

