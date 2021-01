Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 19:28 Hits: 3

Anti-curfew riots in the Netherlands have continued for several evenings, with violence incited in various cities via social media networks. The ongoing unrest has shocked the usually peaceful country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/netherlands-anti-curfew-riots-shake-dutch-society/a-56362461?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf