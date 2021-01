Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 00:33 Hits: 0

More than 100 million Covid-19 cases have now been recorded worldwide, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday, as newly-inaugurated President Joe Biden pledged to ramp up the United States's struggling vaccine program.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210127-global-tally-of-covid-19-cases-surpasses-100-million-as-new-strains-emerge