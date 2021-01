Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:03 Hits: 0

Russian police raided the Moscow offices of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's group on Wednesday and came to search several other properties, including a flat where his wife was, as the country's media watchdog said it would fine social media platforms for spreading protest calls.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210127-police-raid-navalny-offices-home-as-russia-fines-social-media-platforms