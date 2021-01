Category: World Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 20:41 Hits: 3

SKOPJE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Health of North Macedonia has identified the country's first case of the new coronavirus variant that first found in the United Kingdom, Health Minister Venko Filipce said here on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/28/north-macedonia-confirms-first-case-of-new-coronavirus-variant